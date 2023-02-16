TRAVERSE CITY — Long Lake Township will once again have a sheriff’s deputy solely focused on patrolling that community.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of helping fund the position during its Wednesday morning meeting.
According to a budget breakdown presented by sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark, Long Lake Township will be responsible for $92,078.62 annually, and the county will cover the remaining cost. Clark estimated that number should be “roughly” around $30,000.
This cost is the same for every township that has its own CPO, Lt. Brandon Brinks said.
The sheriff’s office has provided community police officers to townships in the county for more than 30 years.
Currently, there are 14 CPOs split between Acme, Blair, East Bay, Fife Lake Garfield, Green Lake and Peninsula Townships with the Village of Kingsley, Mayfield and Paradise Townships all sharing one CPO.
Long Lake Township used to have a CPO “many years ago,” Clark explained. After a hiatus from the program, they are looking to reinvest in a local officer.
One of the ways the sheriff’s office decides what areas would benefit the most from CPOs is by seeing where deputies are spending the majority of their time.
“We want to look at what the historic workload would be that we would have to address,” Clark said. “This is something we look at every year to try and see what the workload is that the sheriff’s office has with all the townships.”
According to data provided by Clark, in 2022 Long Lake Township was responsible for 3 percent of all sheriff’s office “activity hours.”
This percentage is based on the number of hours deputies have spent in Long Lake in the past year. That number was down by approximately 600 hours from 2021, 2020 and 2019.
Within those hours, Clark said, in 2022 the most common cases they covered in Long Lake were related to traffic patrol, residential patrol and suspicious situations. Last year, the township saw 30 total arrests — which was down from 41 and 40 arrests in the two previous years.
Although the needs differ between each township, Clark said some initial ideas he had for programming are fraud awareness training classes, drug take-back events, seasonal home programs and school lockdown drills.
The new deputy also will provide some benefits for the sheriff’s office, such as coverage for sick or vacation days.
This raised some concern among a few commissioners that the CPO might not be dedicated to the designated township.
Clark said, given the nature of the job, it would be impossible for the deputy to never leave the township. But the main focus and priorities would be for the CPO to work with the township, not for the township.
One example he used was if the CPO pulls someone over and arrests them for driving drunk. If necessary, it would be up to the CPO to take that person to Munson and the jail.
Even though the commissioners approved the motion for the new CPO on Wednesday, it will take a couple of months before Long Lake’s new deputy is patrolling the roads, Brinks said.
The sheriff’s office will post the position to deputies, see who wants it, then they will have to replace that deputy with a new person, according to Brinks. “We’re in the process of hiring people,” he said. “We have people in the pre-employment process.”
An exact estimate is difficult because the process can change each time they create a new CPO position, but Long Lake Township should have its officer out and about by this summer, he said.
“It’s a great program,” Brinks said. “It really gives the townships some say over what gets dealt with in their township.”
