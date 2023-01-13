TRAVERSE CITY — Seventeen-year-old Theresa Tanner has never sewn before, let alone made an entire garment.
She sat in front of a Singer sewing machine, carefully pumping the pedal, as she moved her hands alongside the fabric to attach silk ribbon.
Wednesday night, Tanner was among the dozen-plus community members who came together at the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ education office to make ribbon skirts, and shirts.
“I am really excited to be here, and have the opportunity to learn,” Tanner said. Guided by staff and others with experience, Tanner is learning the easy, but intricate steps of how to craft her own skirt.
Ribbons adorning Native American clothing go back 400 years, when silk ribbons were brought to North America by European fur traders. The history of the Ribbon Skirt comes through many cross-cultural interactions, so Indigenous nations have their own stories and protocol surrounding them.
Ribbon skirts really began to pick up popularity among Indigenous tribes at the beginning of the 19th century and peaked towards the latter half of the same century.
Today, Anishinaabek Nations, such as GTB, utilize ribbon work in their designs, often for powwow regalia, traditional ceremonies, or pieces made for special occasions. Ribbons are sewn onto skirts, dresses, and shirts, and choice colors and designs embroidered are significant to the wearer.
Today, the skirt is often seen as a symbol of pride, and identifying unity among Native American women, girls, and 2-Spirit — skirts are worn not only for traditional reasons, but now in the U.S. Congress, at Michigan’s governor’s office, and at President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022.
“It’s empowering to put your skirt on,” said Melissa Alberts. “I feel very connected when I wear my skirt, I have so much pride.”
Alberts wears many hats in the tribe. As Higher Education Specialist for GTB’s Indian education, part of her role is fostering youth to reconnect with their culture, she said.
Heaps of cotton fabric, cut in 3-yard measurements, were spread across a table, ranging in every color and design — accompanied by several more tables with ribbon and other materials used to make the ribbon garments.
Tanner carefully scanned the fabric, looking at her mother, Tanya for guidance as they spoke of her vision for her ribbon skirt. She finally chose a strawberry patterned cut, and ribbons of green, white and red to match.
Going between tables to help show each person their next step in sewing the skirts, or shirts, Delores (Dee) Wonegeshik guides Tanner on how to properly measure her length and width.
Wonegeshik has made ribbon skirts, shirts, and other pieces of regalia for a while, she said, which is why she offered her help to anyone at the workshop who needed those first steps.
She hopes workshops, such as those offered by GTB, can help connect the community with one another and offer new reconnection to their culture.
Using Wonegeshik’s favorite trick, “Elmer’s glue,” Tanner adheres the ribbons to her measured fabric before sewing can begin. Wonegeshik notes the importance of spacing the ribbons correctly, and measuring for an inseam on the bottom of the skirt.
The work is easy, for the most part, but tedious enough to recognize the craft and patience that go into the Anishinaabek regalia. After the ribbons are sewn on, Tanner will need to sew the skirt piece together, and attach an elastic waistband.
“I am grateful for this experience,” Tanner told the Record-Eagle. “I came here with my mom and aunt, and we were all able to learn so much from everyone.”
Francis Carew, librarian for GTB, said the workshop is part of a series hosted by the tribe’s educational department and heritage library in their winter series aimed to promote Anishinaabek culture, the musical arts and health. Other ongoing workshops for GTB youth and families include crafting moccasins, Anishinaabemowin classes, hand drum bag making, and hand drum workshops.
