Census information
TRAVERSE CITY — Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau are visiting area breweries this month. People can learn more about the 2020 census and how to get involved. Upcoming:
- 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 13 and 17 at Right Brain Brewery
- 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Silver Spruce Brewing
- 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 15 and 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rare Bird Brewpub
- 4:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Workshop Brewing Co.
- 6-8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Brewery Terra Firma
Knitting meeting
BELLAIRE — The “Yarn Yarn Sisterhood” group meets at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Bellaire Public Library. Share stories while working on a project.
Scholarships for women
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Area Branch offers scholarships for women who completed two or more years of post-secondary education. Eligible women also reside in the five-county area. Applications are accepted from Jan. 15 through March 2. Four $2,000 awards are available. Contact: aauwtc@gmail.com.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Elks Lodge. All area classmates are invited.
Senator hosts coffee hours
TRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts coffee hours throughout the 37th District this month. Get information about community and businesses issues. Appointments aren’t needed. More details: 517-373-2413.
Jan. 17 sessions:
- 9 a.m. at Park Street Café in Traverse City
- 11 a.m. at Elk Rapids District Library
Indian dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — James Perry Catering presents the Indian food pop-up dinner from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Earthen Ales. Enjoy chicken tikka masala, saffron rice, naan and vegetable samosas. Cost is $12 per plate.
Project receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — 100+Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County plans to donate $10,000 to the Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club project BackPacks for Kids. The group fills backpacks with school supplies for K-12 TCAPS students every September. 100+ Women Who Care hears presentations at its quarterly meetings and votes for the area nonprofit to receive a donation.
Emmet County residents needed
PETOSKEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan seeks Emmet County residents and employees to join a newly-formed advisory council. Adults can mentor kids in the area. The organization also aims to increase funding to continuing supporting children through these programs. Apply online or call 231-313-7323 to learn more.
