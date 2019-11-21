MEA-Retired meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association- Retired meets from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 21 at McGee’s 72. The speaker is TCAPS interim superintendent Jim Pavelka. Members, their spouses and friends are welcome.
Red Dirt Road event
TRAVERSE CITY — Red Dirt Road offers handmade women’s silk accessories Nov. 22-23 during the Merry Makers market at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Proceeds support women’s programs in Tramung-Chrum, Cambodia.
Christmas Tree Sale
MAPLE CITY — Cedar/ Maple City Lions Club hosts its Christmas Tree Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7-8 and 14-15. Pre-cut concolor firs, blue spruce and black hills spruce are available. A $20 donation helps fund scholarships, vision assistance and other community projects.
Mental health grant
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health recently obtained a $2,800 grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs. Funding supports the “Art Speaks: All Art Has a Voice” program and “PhotoVoice” classes for people with mental illness. More information: 231-533-8619.
USDA invests in Crawford County
GRAYLING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to fund a Crawford County project. The county will receive a $428,000 loan to purchase and renovate a building for the Commission on Aging. This is part of the USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.
Fish fund established
PETOSKEY — Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation recently created the Arctic Grayling Reintroduction Fund, at the request of the Michigan DNR Fisheries Division. The goal is to bring the fish back to northern Michigan waters. Funds are needed to assess the stream, establish plans for raising grayling and work with Alaska to transport eggs to labs for testing. Donations are accepted at phsacf.org. More details: 231-348-5820.
