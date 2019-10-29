Road closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The 200 block of Cass Street, between State and Lake Street, is closed for utility work.
The intersection of Cass and Washington streets is also closed. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to take a different route. The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Nov. 1, weather permitting.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Ross Deye signs his book “A Life Worth Running: The Fifty-Year Journey of a Runner and Coach” from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Running Fit on South Airport Road.
The paperback is $13.95 at Amazon.com and is available at this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.