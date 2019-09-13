Honor reunion
BENZONIA — The 2019 reunion for anyone who attended or worked at the Honor School is Sept. 21 at Benzie Central High School at 9300 Homestead Rd. The gathering begins at 3 p.m.; the dinner is at 4:30 p.m. Bring a dish, table service, $6 donation, name tag and self-addressed stamped envelope. Ham, rolls and beverage provided. Contact Bill Rose 231-946-2626; Bev Popp 231-352-9215; Mary Lathwell 231-709-2492.
Medicare 2020
Fred Goldenberg, CSA, will cover the basics of Medicare and anticipated changes for 2020 on Sept. 25 at the Leelanau County Government Center at 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. No charge. Call Leelanau County Senior Services to reserve a seat at 231-256-8121.
Climate change meeting Sept. 17
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets Sept. 17 from 6-8:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Central Methodist Church, 222 N. Cass Rd. New members can arrive at 5:45 to learn about advocacy for national policies to address climate change. Visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org or contact Elizabeth Dell, 231-499-6747, michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org for more information.
Holiday cabaret auditions Sept. 23-24
TRAVERSE CITY — The Old Town Playhouse Young Company is holding auditions for a Holiday Cabaret for musical theater students Sep 23-24, from 4-6 p.m. in the Schmuckal Theatre at 148 East Eighth St. Students ages 12-20 years old can perform 16 bars of a song of their choice. Accompanist provided. Tuition charge of $175 for selected performers. More information at www.oldtownplayhouse.com; 231-947-2210 office@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Housing project grand opening
PESHAWBESTON — The grand opening of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians housing project is Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. on Herkner Road. A ceremony and blessing will take place, as well as official remarks and tours of the four apartment buildings of market-based rentals for tribal members and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.