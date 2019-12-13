Lighthouse meeting
LELAND — The Fox Island Lighthouse Association invites the public to its 15th annual meeting on Dec. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Leland Library. A brief business meeting will be followed by a presentation about the completed work at the 1867 light station. Appetizers and refreshments are provided. Local guitarist Mike McCulloch will provide music. More details: 231-947-1926 or 231-866-1000.
Matching Mondays
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army hosts its Red Kettle Matching Mondays campaign Dec. 16 and 23. An anonymous donor plans to match dollar-for-dollar up to $30,000 during this program. This year’s goal is $175,000. All proceeds stay within the community. People can donate at Traverse City area red kettles, online or the Community Center on Barlow Street. More details: 231-946-4644.
Free community event
WILLIAMSBURG — Mothers in Christ hosts “Walking in the Dark: A Brave Story of Trusting in His Plan When All Seemed Lost” Dec. 16 from 9-11 a.m. at Christ the King Church. The speaker is local counselor and mother Lindsay Wills. A freewill offering will benefit the Pregnancy Care Center.
Learning lab session
INTERLOCHEN — The MI Works Learning Lab will bee open Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Interlochen Public Library. Get computer support and education at this monthly event. More information: 231-922-3761.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Adaptive Sports seeks volunteers for its skiing and snowboarding programs this winter. A training session begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the State Farm Insurance Agency on Veterans Drive. On-site training is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Crystal Mountain. More details: NMAdaptiveSports@gmail.com; 231-935-8684.
Rotary Charities awards fall grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently announced the recipients of its fall grant cycle, which totals $933,944.
The following organizations received the Assets for Thriving Communities award: Autism Alliance of Michigan, $60,000 for job seekers on the autism spectrum and their employers; Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, $50,000 to construct a new facility; Benzie Shores District Library, $10,000 for facility improvements and expanded youth programs; Community Resource Development Inc., $30,000 for home renovations in Mancelona; Generations Ahead, $60,000 to support pregnant and parenting teens; Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region, $50,000 for home repairs; HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing Corporation, $80,000 to build affordable housing units at Honor Village Apartments; Honor Area Restoration Project, $40,000 for accessible infrastructure at Platte River Park; Justice For Our Neighbors Michigan, $58,944 toward immigration legal services; Leelanau Conservancy, $40,000 for the Palmer Woods project; Michael’s Place, $50,000 for grief response training in schools and workplaces; PEACE Ranch, $60,000 toward equine therapy services; TART Trails, $65,000 to build 1.8 miles of the Traverse City-to-Charlevoix trail.
The following received the Systems Change Accelerator grant: Michigan Community Health Innovation Region, $150,000 toward regional health and wellness systems; and El Grupo Norte, TCAPS, GTACS, Trinity Lutheran, TBA ISD and City of Traverse City, $130,000 to the Safe Routes to School program infrastructure.
