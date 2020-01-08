Road closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission closed Bluff Road between house number 14772 and 14955 because of shoreline erosion. People who live north of this section must use Boursaw and Smokey Hollow roads; residents to the south can take Blue Water Road.
Exercise classes for seniors
INTERLOCHEN — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network offers exercise classes for seniors at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Redeemer Fellowship Center. The instructor comes from Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital. Sessions are $2 each. More details: 231-922-4911.
Bridge refresher course
TRAVERSE CITY — A six-week bridge refresher course begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Senior Center. Cost is $26 and includes a book. Registration is required. Contact: 231-922-4911.
Student auto program
CEDAR — Leelanau Auto recently started a program for student drivers. Locals can obtain new tires at cost for student-driven cars. A current ID is required to qualify. Installation and old tire disposal costs remain at their normal rates. Call or text 231-835-0686 to make an appointment for a tire fitting.
Cognitive testing available
TRAVERSE CITY — Current third graders are invited to sign up for the 2020 Cognitive Ability Testing if they are interested in joining the Talented and Gifted Program next year. The test is given at each elementary school from Feb. 3-14. Non-TCAPS students may apply. Registration is due Jan. 23. Contact: 231-933-1779.
Business competition
GAYLORD — Otsego County Economic Alliance, Inc. seeks local entrepreneurs for its second annual event “Accelerate Otsego.” Businesses must be organized, a for-profit, new or in operation less than two years, based in Otsego County and looking to startup or enhance products/services. Applications are available until Jan. 31 at OCEA in the county courthouse or Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce. Entry is $75. Ten businesses are selected for SCORE mentorship and to pitch their ideas in April. Up to $25,000 in awards are available. More information: 989-731-0287.
Mitten tree results
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center collected more than 423 items for this year’s mitten tree, including 140 hats, 33 scarves and 213 pairs of mittens
or gloves. They also
accepted some lap
robes and socks in De-
cember.
Additionally, the Traverse City Chapter of the Professional Association of Health Care Management contributed more than 100 items. Accessories go to the Goodwill Inn.
Banished words list announced
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University’s English Department recently announced its 45th annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. The most nominated word for 2020: “quid pro quo.” Words that attempt to make something more than they are included “artisanal,” “curated” and “influencer.” “Literally,” “I mean,” “living my best life” and “mouthfeel” are banished for pretentiousness or imprecision. Several words and phrases millennials may use also made the list: “chirp,” “jelly,” “totes,” “vibe” or “vibe check” and “OK, Boomer.”
