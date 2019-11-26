Community meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army hosts a Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the community center. Everyone is invited for food and fellowship.
Holiday shows added
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse adds performances of “Elf the Musical” at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Prices are $28 for adults and $15 for kids under 18. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Free movie screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Thomas Judd Care Center hosts a free showing of the romantic comedy “Last Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14. Movie tickets and concession vouchers for a beverage and popcorn are available at the door beginning at 6 p.m. A question-and-answer session related to World AIDS Day follows the film. Questions: 231-935-7548; hlovy2@mhc.net.
Senator office hours
FIFE LAKE — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts office hours at 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at Fife Lake Public Library. Residents of the 37th Senate District may bring questions and suggestions about community or business issues. Contact: 517-373-2413.
Nonprofit receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series recently received a $10,000 Challenge America Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The NWS plans to bring more diverse speakers, authors who aren’t currently touring and a Michigan author to the stage next year.
Board of directors update
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan updated its board of directors for 2020.Cherryland Electric Cooperative General Manager Tony Anderson takes on a second two-year term as president, and Boathouse Restaurant Owner Doug Kosch serves as vice president. Cherryland Electric Director of Human Resources Kerry Kalbfleisch is the secretary and Shore Ventures, LLC partner Rob Mittelstaedt continues as treasurer. C.H. Robinson Director Tony Kuberski joins for a three-year term.
LMCU scholarship open
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union opens its Llyod F. Hutt scholarship essay contest to high school seniors. Michigan students may write 750 to 1,500 words about one thing they want to have in 30 years and why. Fifteen $2,000 awards are available to fund post-secondary education. Submissions are due Jan. 31. Questions: 800-242-9790.
Free HIV testing available
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers free HIV testing throughout the year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 13-64 is tested for HIV, which cause AIDS. Services are confidential and financial assistance is available. Walk in or call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment at the Kalkaska County health department.
