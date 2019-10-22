Public art project unveiling
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission hosts an unveiling of the public art project “Then and Now” at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Park Place Hotel. The commission collaborated with Traverse Area Historical Society and Traverse Area District Library on 10 plaques at historic buildings and other locations around town. The Public Art Trust Fund and Downtown Traverse City Association offered monetary support for the project.
Drug prevention information
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County Substance Abuse Prevention Work Group hosts Drug Prevention Information Night from 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Suttons Bay High School Auditorium. Speakers include parents, an addiction specialist, an adolescent treatment specialist, a professional regional counselor with chemical expertise, a state police prevention specialist and a county sheriff. Attendees may bring questions.
Book discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Women’s History Project meets at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at Traverse Area District Library to discuss “The Woman Next Door” by Yewande Omotoso. Snacks provided; bring a lunch if desired. Questions: 231-223-7489.
Choirs in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Grand Traverse Chorale, Chamber Singers and Canticum Novum perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Milliken Auditorium. General admission: $13 for adults, $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are at the door, or call 800-836-0717.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.