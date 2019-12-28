Shipwreck program
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at Peninsula Community Library. Recreational diver Chris Roxburgh presents “Michigan Shipwrecks, Near and Far,” featuring historical information and photographs. He is available for questions afterward. Donations fund maintenance of local historical sites. More details: weavmusic@aol.com.
‘Beans and Books’
BELLAIRE — Community members are invited to “Beans and Books” Fridays at 10 a.m. at Bellaire Public Library. Browse texts while drinking coffee from McDonald’s.
