Climate group meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Central United Methodist Church. Newcomers should arrive 15 minutes early to learn about advocacy for national policies that address climate change. More details: 231-499-6747.
Court manager graduation
TRAVERSE CITY — Fifty students recently received Certified Court Manager status from the National Center for State Courts Institute of Court Management. Graduates included Sherri Vezina, of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Peshawbestown, and Dawn Wagoner, from the 86th District Court in Traverse City. The NCSC offers training courses for court employees to keep the operations of state courts consistent.
Holiday musical
TRAVERSE CITY — “Elf, The Musical” opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Old Town Playhouse. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 21-23 and 29-30 and Dec. 5-7 and 12-14. Matinees begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24 and Dec. 1 and 8. Cost is $28 for adults and $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Arts and crafts show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Woodcreek Community Holiday Arts and Crafts Show is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. The Woodcreek subdivision is located off South Airport Road, passed the Costco entrance.
Watercolor workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Artist Dani Knoph leads a “Miniatures Inspired by Michigan Wildlife” workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Cost is $50 per student. Contact: 231-264-0213.
Festival of Trees
KALKASKA — The annual KAIR Festival of Trees is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Northland Plaza. Opening activities include visits with Santa, holiday songs and snacks from McDonalds. View 35 decorated trees featuring themes like American Girl Doll, Hot Wheels, cats and more. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 17-23 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24. The final day also includes a silent auction and raffle drawing. More details: 231-350-5114.
Journal-making workshop
KINGSLEY — Local artist Beth Bynum leads the Brown Bag Journals workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Bring a lunch; snacks and drinks are available. Registration: 231-263-5484.
Art show reception
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts an open house-style reception for the annual “Big Group/Small Works” show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Browse more than 100 pieces of original artwork. Hot chocolate is provided. Art is on display and for sale through Jan. 1.
Art lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — Detroit-based artist Carole Harris presents an illustrated lecture at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 in Milliken Auditorium. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for kids. Admission is free for Dennos Museum members, NMC students and NMC faculty. Harris displays 24 quilted works at the museum till Dec. 29.
Kid activity night
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts Challenge Island: Kid’s Night Out from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16. Kindergarteners through seventh graders are invited to learn about Michigan owls, play animal trivia and build an owl zip line. Cost is $25 per student. Snacks and beverages provided. Registration: challenge-island.com. Questions: 231-932-4526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.