Bridge restrictions
FIFE LAKE — The Ramsay Road bridge over Fife Lake Creek is now restricted to 3 tons. The Grand Traverse County Road Commission
established the weight limit after recent inspections found deterioration on the supporting wooden deck.
The commission does
not currently have a
work plan for this seasonal road.
Concert tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents its 2019-2020 Dennos Concert Series at Milliken Auditorium. The 10 shows feature new talent and returning performances of blues, folk, roots and other sounds. The museum galleries open one hour before each performance and tickets provide free admission.
Concert dates:
- Oct. 5 – Bluegrass group Damn Tall Buildings
- Oct. 19 — Blues guitarist Selwyn Birchwood
- Nov. 2 — Indie-folk duo The Harmaleighs, collaboration with Interlochen Center for the Arts
- Nov. 15 — Four-man bluegrass string band Che Apalache
- Dec. 1 — Holiday show “Irish Christmas in America” at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 1 — The Second City presents “Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons”
- Feb. 21 — Chicago bluesman Khalif “Wailin’” Walter
- March 6 — Greenlandic folk pop singer Nive Nielsen and The Deer Children
- April 17 — Loseling monks play Tibetan instruments and dance
- May 2 — Folk singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III
Some performers include special programs for schools. Educators can contact 231-995-1029 to learn more. All shows begin at 8 p.m. unless noted otherwise.Tickets are available online or call 231-995-1055.
Kayaking Grass River
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Kayak Grass River event from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 16. Meet at the end of Grass River Road, off M-88. Cost is $45 with a kayak rental, or $25 to bring one.
Sips of Cider Pet Fundraiser
WILLIAMSBURG — Cherryland Humane Society hosts the Sips of Cider Pet Fundraiser from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Townline Ciderworks. The adoption event supports the society and Silver Muzzle Cottage.
Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers a variety of activities for preschool and elementary students.
Upcoming events:
- Create wind chimes from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 19
- Make a snake from paper towel rolls at 11 a.m. Aug. 20
- InterActive Story Time at 11 a.m. Aug. 22
- Play with bubbles and chalk from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 23
Vaccine clinics
MANCELONA — Health Department of Northwest Michigan hosts a vaccination clinic Aug. 21 at its Mancelona office and Sept. 20 in Bellaire. Call 800-432-4121 to schedule an appointment.
Lifelong learning classes
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC is accepting registration for more than 200 lifelong learning classes. The fall lineup includes fitness, culinary, business, technology, arts and other topics. Ages 50 and older are invited to attend LIFE Academy courses, which cover global issues, music and more. A full schedule is available at nmc.edu/ees. Registration: 231-995-1700.
