Class of 1955 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1955 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Elks Lodge.
Night golf at Elmbrook
TRAVERSE CITY — The final 2019 night golf outing at Elmbrook Golf Course is Sept 21. The 2-person scramble tees off at 8:30 p.m. Prizes and specials included. Pre-register at 231-946-9180 or email info@elmbrookgolf.com
Sixth Street closed
TRAVERSE CITY — Construction at Munson Medical Center will temporarily close a block of Sixth Street starting Monday.
Sixth Street will be closed from Madison to Brook streets through Oct. 16 to install utilities for the surgical services expansion, according to a hospital statement.
Sixth Street between Beaumont Place and Madison Street was closed permanently at the beginning of the month.
East-west access on the north campus is now along a new street in front of the Cowell Family Cancer Center entrance, the statement read.
Hospital construction, which will add four operating rooms, expand the central processing department and upgrade waiting areas, is projected to last two years.
Fan appreciation event
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Traverse City Pit Spitters will host a fan “thank you” party on Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at Pit Spitters Park. Events include face-painting and lawn games. Admission is free.
