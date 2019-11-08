Bridal exposition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village Bridal Expo goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Kirkbride Hall. Vendors include Northern Art Photography, Table Health TC, Earthen Ales, To Have and To Hold Bridal Boutique and more. Email kate@kirkbridehall.com to get involved. Admission is $7 at the door.
Pop-up library
RAPID CITY — Kalkaska County Library hosts a pop-up facility from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 and 27 at Clearwater Township Hall. Services include book delivery and pick up, reference assistance and technology help. This is available on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Technology help event
KALKASKA — Kalkaska County Library hosts Tech Knowledge for Seniors at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kalkaska Commission on Aging. Learn how to use technologies like phones, tablets and laptops. Bring questions about the internet, if desired. This event occurs on the second Wednesday of each month.
Childhood expressions event
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Art of: Mourning — Expressions of Youth” goes from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Dennos Museum. This interactive event features art by bereaved youth and presentations by Front Street Writers, The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Exhibition and StoryCorps Conversations. Michael’s Place is partnering to host this free event.
Film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Indy Lens Pop-Up presents the film “The First Rainbow Coalition” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Dennos Museum. The story follows the Chicago Black Panther Party and its collaboration with the Young Lords and Young Patriots in the 1960s. Admission is free.
'Blue goose' challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Simon Caldwell, a 6th grader at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Middle School, is hitting 3,000 tennis balls to raise awareness for the Father Fred Foundation at the “Off the Wall” Tennis Challenge at the Michigan State Police Traverse City Detachment, 218 W. 14th St., on Nov. 13 from 3-5 p.m. Volley over a blue goose (MSP car) for a $5-plus donation.
Birth center fundraiser
MAPLE CITY — Ninotte Lubin, founder of Grace Community Birth Center in Grand Bassin, Haiti, is hosting a fundraiser for the center at Nature: A Michigan Retreat, 2988 W Burdickville Rd. on Nov. 16 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Food, drinks, music, and Haitian artwork. Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.