Census recruiting events
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau seeks temporary field and office workers to assist with the 2020 census. People may also apply online or call 855-562-2020.
Upcoming local recruiting events:
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 and 16 at Peninsula Community Library
- 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 11-12 at Horizon Books
- 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 13 and Jan. 17 at Right Brain Brewery
- 4:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Workshop Brewing Company
- 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St.
