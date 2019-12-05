Late-fee forgiveness
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers fine forgiveness for library cardholders this month. Fees are waived for overdue books, movies and other materials that are returned by Dec. 31. TADL is also hosting a contest to see who returns the longest overdue book. The winner gets a gift card to the bookstore of their choice.
Weekend book signings
TRAVERSE CITY — Horizon Books hosts several book signings this weekend. Outdoor writer Richard P. Smith signs bear and deer hunting texts from 6-8 p.m. and local author Bob Downes is present from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Karen Reeser signs a picture book from noon to 2 p.m. and Cindy L. Hull is available from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Linda Gottweld signs “Once Upon A Shelter” from 1-2 p.m. and Angela Crandall signs “Destiny of Light” from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8.
Holiday party
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts its holiday party from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Presbyterian Church. Guests should bring a dish to share and a gift valued at $10 or less. The gifts are given as prizes during the bingo game.
Chess Club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11 at Horizon Books, river level. Novices and experienced players are welcome.
Change presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Podcast host Anne Bonney presents tips for mastering change from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Horizon Books. Bonney also signs her book “Get Over It: 47 Tips for Embracing the Discomfort of Change.”
VFW seeks donations
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Cherryland Post 2780 is fundraising for a 15-passenger van for the Traverse City Honor Guard. The van would transport members to veteran funerals and flag events. Learn more at honoringveterans.net or call 231-620-2311.
Roundabout proposed
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT plans to add a roundabout at the intersection of Blair Townhall Road and M-37. This goes along with the 2021 project to widen the roadway to include a center left-turn lane on the highway from Vance Road through Blair Townhall Road. MDOT plans to host a public meeting in 2020 to discuss this work.
