Radon test kits available
BELLAIRE — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan offers low-cost radon testing kits during National Radon Action Month in January. Community members should test their homes and offices for radon every two years.
Pickup a kit and drop off nonperishable food items at offices in Bellaire, Charlevoix, Gaylord and Harbor Springs/Petoskey. Kits can also be shipped for $5. Hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Contact: 800-432-4121.
Private schools win decision over tax dollars for safety
LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday upheld a law that gives public money to private schools to comply with health and safety orders.
The court’s decision was 3-3, which means an opinion in favor of private schools by the state appeals court will stand.
At issue was whether more than $5 million authorized by lawmakers during Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration conflicts with the Michigan Constitution, which says “no public monies or property” can be used to “aid or maintain” private schools.
The money is OK because it’s not for “educational services” in private schools, said justices Stephen Markman, Brian Zahra and David Viviano, all nominated by the Republican Party.
Three Democrats — Megan Cavanagh, Bridget McCormack and Richard Bernstein — disagreed.
“Simply stated, the aid provided to nonpublic schools ... is of a ‘direct’ nature,” they said. “The legislation appropriates public monies for one specific purpose: to pay that money directly to nonpublic schools. None of this court’s precedents permits such a result.”
Justice Elizabeth Clement, a Republican nominee to the court, didn’t participate because she was a lawyer in Snyder’s office.
The case now returns to the Court of Claims.
Woman slips cuffs, steals, wrecks cruiser
LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — A police cruiser has been stolen and wrecked in southwestern Michigan by a 25-year-old woman who slipped from handcuffs after being arrested earlier for drunken driving.
The woman had been taken into custody about 3 a.m. Monday after a crash in Lockport Township, authorities said.
She was placed in the rear seat of a St. Joseph sheriff’s office vehicle. After getting free of the handcuffs, she climbed through a partition and into the driver’s seat as deputies searched her vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said she drove off in the cruiser but struck a utility pole and several trees. She was caught after trying to run away. She was jailed on numerous charges.
Lockport Township is north of Michigan’s state line with Indiana.
MSP warn of man impersonating trooper
DETROIT — Michigan State Police have warned of a man who was allegedly impersonating police and making traffic stops over the weekend.
Authorities said they received reports of a man in an unmarked car identifying himself as a state trooper who made stops around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 96 and Davison Avenue in Detroit.
The man was reportedly wearing a black uniform and driving a black Dodge Charger with red and blue lights.
Police said troopers don’t use unmarked cars for traffic stops.
State police advised anyone uncertain of being stopped by an unmarked car to slow down, use hazard lights, drive to a public place and call 911.
