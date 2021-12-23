Holiday hours
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library modifies its hours at the end of the year.
All library buildings are closed from Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1. Peninsula Community Library is closed Dec. 31. Interlochen Public Library closes at 1 p.m. Fife Lake Public Library closes at 2 p.m. All other branches are open until 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
Many materials are accessible through the digital library at tadl.org/at-home.
Sleigh rides
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers horse-drawn sleigh rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 29. Travel through the winery estate and vineyard and then enjoy hot cocoa by a firepit.
Price is $30 for adults, $25 for kids. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/blackstarsleighrides.
Fall grant recipients
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recently provided $330,823 to area organizations as part of its fall 2021 grantmaking cycle. The foundation awarded $80,000 from its Youth Endowment this season, with $16,000 from each of the region’s five county-based Youth Advisory Councils.
This year’s recipients: Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Panty ($10,250), Angel Care Child Care, Inc. ($4,430), Benzie Conservation District ($1,378), Bethany Christian Services ($5,000), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan ($13,720), Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan ($22,720), CF Mental Health and Well-Being Support Fund ($4,785), Discovery Center Great Lakes ($1,310), Elk Rapids Garden Club ($1,943.25), Elk Rapids Schools ($4,000), Friends of Historic Commons ($1,000), Generations Ahead ($12,500), Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools ($12,400), Grand Traverse Conservation District ($21,180), Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association ($11,750), Great Lakes Children’s Museum ($2,500), Grow Benzie ($400), Inland Seas Education Association ($7,856), Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan ($8,500), Justice For Our Neighbors ($5,000), Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources ($3,500), Kalkaska Commission on Aging ($4,660), Kids on the Go- Traverse City ($8,000), Leelanau Children’s Center ($7,500), Leelanau Christian Neighbors ($1,500), Leo Creek Preserve ($2,000), Maritime Heritage Alliance ($5,000), Michael’s Place ($9,250), Norte ($5,000), Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing ($4,000), Planned Parenthood of Michigan ($5,500), PoWeR! Book Bags ($11,100), Redeeming Grace Church ($6,400), Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan ($5,250), SEEDS ($12,256), ShareCare ($2,000), Suttons Bay Public Schools ($1,000), The Friendship Community Center ($13,950), The Rock of Kingsley ($11,400), Title Track ($4,600), TART Trails, Inc. ($3,500), Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center ($20,285), Traverse City West Senior High ($7,480) and the Women’s Resource Center ($15,570.41).
