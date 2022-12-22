Matching Monday results
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army of Traverse City’s Red Kettle Matching Monday campaign collected $48,671.18. This surpassed the $40,000 match goal.
The Red Kettle Campaign continues through 5 p.m. Dec. 24. The Salvation Army aims to collect $230,000 in donations this year.
Funds go toward rental, utility and emergency financial assistance; food pantry, community meals, youth programs and more for families in the community.
Interested volunteers can sign up at https://www.registertoring.com/.
BATA receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Transportation Authority recently received an anonymous $30,000 donation.
BATA staff distributed $300 to 100 individual community members who rode the bus. This is the third season a donor has provided funds for BATA.
