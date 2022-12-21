Clinic closures
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 recently announced holiday hours. All offices are closed Dec. 26-30.
Additionally, these COVID-19 testing clinics are closed on the following dates:
- Cadillac location: Dec. 23, 26 and 30 and Jan. 2
- Kalkaska: Dec. 25, 27 and 29 and Jan. 1
- Manistee: Dec. 26
Class signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is accepting registration for its Lifelong and Professional Learning courses, part of NMC Extended Educational Services.
The options include cooking, writing, business skills, art and more. New classes include baking master classes with the Great Lakes Culinary Institute, wine tasting, small business management and others. The Northern Naturalist program relaunches in January. Topics include bird migration and medicinal mushrooms.
In-person and online sessions are available. View the full list of classes and sign up at nmc.edu/ees or call 231-995-1700.
Call for proposals
SAULT STE. MARIE — Faculty, staff and administrators at area K-12 and higher education institutions may submit presentation proposals by Dec. 31 for the 2023 Upper Peninsula Teaching and Learning Conference.
The event is set May 15-16 at Lake Superior State University and the theme is “Building Bridges: Creating Pathways for Superior Success.”
Submit proposals at uptlc.org.
