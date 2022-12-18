Online course on lakes
EAST LANSING — The MSU Extension offers the “Introduction to Lakes Online” self-paced course Jan. 10 through March 3.
Lakefront property owners, local government officials, lake managers, educators and individuals interested in inland lakes may participate. Register for $95 until Dec. 19 via canr.msu.edu/lakesonline. Questions: 517-676-7291.
Choral concert
TRAVERSE CITY — “A Cappella Harmony” goes from 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 20 in Kirkbride Hall at Grand Traverse Commons. Grand Traverse Show Chorus, Cherry Capital Men’s Chorus and Northern Exposure Quartet perform.
Snacks and beverages are served. A free-will donation is collected.
Virtual services expand
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare recently extended its Virtual Urgent Care hours. Anyone ages 3 and older may access care via a phone or other device from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
A registered nurse can virtually connect with people with allergies, cough, sore throat, flu, skin rash, diarrhea or other conditions.
Call 231-935-4995 or visit munsonhealthcare.org/virtualurgentcare to reserve a spot.
Letter to FDA
WASHINGTON D.C. — Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters joined 25 other House of Representatives members and senators in urging the Food and Drug Administration to edit the definition of “healthy” to include cranberry and tart cherry products.
The legislators sent a letter to the U.S. FDA earlier this month, emphasizing the need to bring dried fruits under the “healthy” umbrella.
“As currently written, the proposal will discourage the consumption of nutrient-rich cranberry and tart cherry products, undermining the purpose of the proposed rule,” the letter states.
The writers conclude by encouraging the FDA to accommodate dried cranberries and dried tart cherries “by exempting them from the added sugars criteria for ‘healthy.’”
