Holiday dinner
ELK RAPIDS — People may order Christmas dinner from the DAM Food Truck by Dec. 20. The menu features salad, rolls, smoked ham, oatmeal pie and other dishes.
Cost is $165 for four to six, $35 for a single plate. Pickup before 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Call Mike at 231-498-5855, ext. 109 to order.
Free recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — RecycleSmart recently announced Bay Area Recycling for Charities offers free TV and computer monitor recycling at 466 U.S. 31 near Chum’s Corner.
There is a limit of one TV per household, up to 500 TVs total. Provide proof of Grand Traverse County residency to participate.
Christmas Day dinner
Onekama — M-22 Grill provides a free Christmas dinner to anyone who visits the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25.
A homemade ham dinner with potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls and dessert is served to the first 100 patrons. Reservations and takeout are not available, and the regular menu is not served.
All tips or donations go to the St. Joe Community Food Pantry. More details: 231-889-7133.
Marine Corps awards program
TRIANGLE, Va. — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation accepts nominations for its annual award program. The foundation presents awards for creative works that preserve or advance Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service.
Award categories include journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, photography and poetry. Marines and civilians are can submit their artistic entries until Jan. 15. Awards are presented during the April 30 ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
Winners receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and a $2,000 prize if applicable.
https://www.marineheritage.org/awards
Scholarship contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union accepts submissions for the annual Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship contest until Jan. 31. High school seniors may write 750-1,000 words about who they are today and who they expect to be tomorrow.
Students could win a $2,000 college scholarship. Submit entries at LMCU.org/Hutt.
Teen scholarships
NEW YORK — High school seniors may apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
College-bound students submit an essay about how Alzheimer’s disease impacts their lives. The deadline is March 1 at alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Woman faces life sentence in slaying
CHARLOTTE — A woman faces a mandatory life sentence after being convicted for her role in the 2002 slaying of a man whose burned remains were found dumped in western Michigan.
An Eaton County jury found Dineane Rochelle Ducharme guilty Thursday of first-degree, premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in connection with Roberto Caraballo’s death, prosecutors said.
Ducharme, whose sentencing is set for Feb. 1, faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
She was among three people charged in Caraballo’s killing, which went unsolved for 16 years.
Caraballo, 37, was bludgeoned in the basement of a Charlotte home in 2002, authorities said.
His burned remains were found in a metal footlocker dumped in a wooded area near an Ottawa County blueberry field.
The remains were not identified until 2015, after someone contacted a detective and helped police establish that Caraballo was the victim.
Christopher McMillan of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty in October 2019 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with Caraballo’s death and agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother, Beverly McCallum.
McCallum was living overseas when the charges were issued. She was arrested in Rome in early 2020 after a multinational search.
Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said McCallum is being held in a jail in Italy and will be extradited to Michigan to face trial.
