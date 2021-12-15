Make-and-take craft
TRAVERSE CITY — Families may pick up a candy house-making kit for their kids at Traverse Area District Library’s Youth Services. This year’s craft doesn’t include candy. Decorate a house by Dec. 17.
Holiday Craft Fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts the Holiday Craft Fair from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Pottery, photographs, clothing and other items are available.
The events also include photos with Santa. Masks are required.
Holiday Gala
FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater presents the Holiday Gala at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Emily West performs with Whiskey Wolves of the West, trumpeter Jim Bekkering from Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra and members of the Interlochen Arts Academy Singer/Songwriter.
PJ party
BEULAH — Jodi’s Tangled Antler hosts the annual Christmas Pajama Party starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Get $12 tickets for the New Year’s midnight breakfast buffet. Pay $15 at the New Year’s Eve party.
Community classes
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC accepts registration for its lifelong and professional learning courses at nmc.augusoft.net. In-person and online classes cover outdoor recreation, art, cooking, printmaking, taxes, fitness and other topics.
COVID test clinics
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers COVID-19 test clinics. Testing is performed by Honu Management Group, a company contracted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 testing throughout the state.
Local clinics:
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health in Cadillac
- Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
Register at honumg.info/Wexford or honumg.info/KalkaskaMH.
DAR projects
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution work on projects that support military personnel and veterans.
Chapter members met in Oakwood Cemetery in October to clean veterans’ headstones. They also collect personal care products, comfort items and snacks for female soldiers serving overseas. This year, the group sent 50 items to women in the Middle East to support Operation Resilience. Both projects are ongoing.
Additionally, the chapter made 12 stockings with winter hats and scarves as part of the Soldiers’ Angels project, and sent out cards during the DAR Holiday Card initiative.
NWS reveals season
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series recently announced the author lineup for its 2022 winter/spring season. Some events are livestreamed and in person, while others are solely virtual.
In-person tickets are available at cityoperahouse.org. Virtual talks are via Zoom and YouTube, with tickets at the NWS website.
- Jan. 21 — Daniel Lieberman, “Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do Is Healthy and Rewarding”
- Feb. 4 — Michael Schur, “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question”
- Feb. 24 — Black History Month panel with Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, Wanda M. Morris, Rochelle Riley and Vanessa Riley
- March 24 — Ellen Airgood, “Tin Camp Road”
- April 7 — Brad Meltzer, “The Lightning Rod”
- April 19 — Jo Harjo, “An American Sunrise: Poems”
