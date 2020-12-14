Library closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area District Library main branch is closed through at least Dec. 28, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Book returns are not accepted during this time, but digital services are available.
Library branch services:
- East Bay — Curbside pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- Kingsley — Curbside from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Visit tadl.org for Fife Lake Public Library, Interlochen Public Library and Peninsula Community Library hours. Main branch updates will be posted.
Holiday dinner
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers its Christmas dinner for carryout Dec. 23 at Hearth and Vine Cafe. Meals serve four to six people. The menu features ham, a choice of vegetable sides, salad and dessert. Wine pairings and vegetarian options available. Cost is $175. Orders are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Contact: 231-944-1297.
