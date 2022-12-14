Camera club gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Presbyterian Church.
This month’s speaker is Rob Harold, a member of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society.
Contact 231-883-1588 for information on viewing the program via Zoom.
Seasonal sing-along
WILLIAMSBURG — Organist Dave Calendine leads a holiday sing-along at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Music House Museum.
Admission is $25. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Youth ages 8-13 are invited to Kids Coding Club at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Bellaire Public Library.
Students use free activities from code.org. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Holiday breakfast
BELLAIRE — Breakfast with Santa is served from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Lakeview Hotel at Shanty Creek.
The buffet features waffles, hash browns, an omelet station and donut decorating. Kids ages 6-9 eat for $14, adults for $17. Contact: 231-533-3000.
Holiday potluck
EMPIRE — The Empire Area Community Center hosts its annual holiday potluck from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 17 at Empire Township Hall.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus plan to arrive at 7 p.m. Bring a dish to share. Donations are collected for community events and paper products go to the United Methodist Church’s Paper Pantry.
License testing
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services Career Tech offers driver’s license testing for community members.
Individuals can acquire credentials to operate automobiles and motorcycles or their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Examiners are certified by the Michigan Department of State.
Cost is $180 for a CDL test or $120 for a retake. A standard passenger vehicle test is $65 or $60 for a retake. Schedule a road test Monday through Saturday. Motorcycle tests are $50 or $45 for a retake. Call 231-922-7800 for an appointment.
VA offers online services
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers telehealth services to help veterans access their healthcare.
Services include VA Video Connect (video visit with a health provider), Store and Forward (eye and dermatology screening), Clinical Video Telehealth (remote access to health services) and Home Telehealth (free, short-term program to manage chronic health conditions).
Call the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw at 989-497-2500, ext. 11132 or ext. 15338 to learn more about these services. Veterans may also receive care through a community-based outpatient clinic, such as the Colonel Demas T. Craw VA Clinic in Traverse City.
Letters to Santa
PETOSKEY — Children wanting to send their letters to the North Pole may bring them to Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts through Dec. 22. If the letter writer includes a return address, Santa may write back.
Kids contest
DETROIT — Michigan kids ages 8-12 may enter the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes.
Twenty-five kids will be chosen to get a behind-the-scenes experience with the Pistons at the Jan. 8 game. Enter the contest at nba.com/pistons/pistons-kids-day before Dec. 23.
