Holiday meal delivery
EMPIRE — Mel and Fell offers a Christmas meal delivery to Leelanau and Benzie county residents.
Menu options include gumbo with rice or a filet of beef for two with potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Additions include a wine cheese spread, salad and dinner rolls. Cookie boxes are also available. Prices vary. Orders are due Dec. 18 and delivered Dec. 23. Cash, check and Venmo payments are accepted.
Contact: melandfellg@gmail.com.
