Traffic signal out
ACME — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to remove the traffic signal at U.S. 31/M-72 and Bunker Hill Road from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
Contractors aim to prepare for a house move, scheduled at 12:30 p.m. While the signal is gone, the intersection will be an all-way stop.
Gift challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Donations to the Salvation Army‘s Red Kettle will be matched up to $40,000 during Matching Mondays: Dec. 12 and 19.
Donate at a local Red Kettle, an online Red Kettle or at the Salvation Army Community Center on Barlow Street. All proceeds from the campaign stay in the community.
Class lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni may attend.
‘Holiday Cabaret’
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents the annual musical revue “Holiday Cabaret” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Dec. 16 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
Admission is $16 for adults, $8 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, option 2.
Macrame class
TRAVERSE CITY — Knotted Up North leads a holiday macrame class from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Left Foot Charley.
Create three handcrafted ornaments during this beginner session. Ages 21 and older may purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/3VHOFFz.
Live radio play
GRAYLING — Q100 broadcasts its annual Christmas radio play at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Au Sable Artisan Village. “The Bishop’s Wife” is performed in the Artisan Village Gallery.
Admission is by donation. Seats are limited. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show is rebroadcast on Dec. 24 and 25 at 100.3 in Grayling and 106.3 in Traverse City.
Bigs receives grant
CHARLEVOIX — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently obtained a $10,000 grant from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation.
Funds help support the advocacy specialist — a new position that aims to increase awareness, volunteer recruitment and funding opportunities in Charlevoix County.
Grant applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan nonprofits, schools and municipalities can apply for mini-grants until 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Michigan Arts and Culture Council accepts applications for local projects, professional and organizational development and school supplies.
Funds are available through the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network and can be used March 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Grants must be submitted via macc.smartsimple.com. Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net.
USDA provides loans
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture invests $981 million to create new market opportunities and expand services for rural businesses, people and entrepreneurs.
Michigan will receive a total of $9.5 million in loans. Balancing Environment and Rehabilitation in Leelanau County will use $1,380,000 for an inn and garage in the Glen Haven Historic District Village within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The building will be used as a bed and breakfast. The National Park Service owns the property and buildings and provided a 40-year lease to the operating organization.
