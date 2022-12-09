Prints displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Courtyard Fine Art features small original prints during December. The subjects are Great Lakes ships from the early 1900s and medical advertising circa 1880.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment at 914 E. Eighth St.
Free parking
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City offers free parking in the Old Town and Larry C. Hardy parking decks this month.
Free spaces are available from 10 a.m. to 10 pm. Dec. 9-11, Dec. 15-18 and Dec. 22-24.
Donation drive
THOMPSONVILLE — Everyone ages 7 and older may bring three nonperishable food items or personal hygiene items and receive a $20 lift ticket to ski and ride from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Crystal Mountain.
Donations benefit Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN). Some of the most-needed food items are pasta sauce, pasta, condiments, fruit juice, boxed pizza dough mix and cooking oil. Accepted personal items include toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, deodorant and feminine products.
Donations are accepted Dec. 10 at Tickets and Rental in the lower level of Crystal Center. The $20 lift ticket is for use only Dec. 10.
Gallery anniversary
KALEVA — The Kaleva Art Gallery celebrates 25 years from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at 14449 Wuoksi Ave.
The event features refreshments, gift drawings, high school art display, an artisan market and more. Take a photo with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Charity fundraiser
KINGSLEY — A holiday gala goes from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 10 at Cobblestone Farm.
Attendees are asked to wear a Christmas sweater and bring a donation for Toys for Tots. The event also aims to raise funds for the Project Feed the Kids adopt-a-family program.
Photos with the Grinch
PETOSKEY — Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts offers photos with the Grinch from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. The Grinch can pose with kids, pets and others at the store in downtown Petoskey. Participants should bring their cameras.
MSP to reopen post
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan State Police aims to open a full-service MSP post that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. The post will be at 218 W. 14th Street, the current Traverse City Detachment — a state-owned building.
Following the establishment of this new post, the Cadillac Post area will encompass Wexford, Manistee and Missaukee counties, while the Houghton Lake Post area will include Roscommon, Crawford and Kalkaska counties.
The Traverse City Post commander will be Stephen Porter, who most recently served as a detective sergeant at the Houghton Lake Post.
The Traverse City Post opens to the public on Jan. 9.
Man pleads guilty in 1997 slaying of Michigan woman, 88
FLINT — A man arrested last year in the 1997 killing of an 88-year-old Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the long unsolved case.
Michael Adam Bur, 42, was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Mary Prieur’s slaying.
But he appeared Monday before a Genesee County Circuit Court judge and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the kidnapping charge.
Bur’s plea agreement calls for a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison and lifetime monitoring as a sex offender. His sentencing is set for Jan. 24.
Prieur’s body was found in February 1997 in a wooded area near her residence in the Genesee County village of Lennon. Prieur, who had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted, had emigrated from Czechoslovakia as a child and later operated a candy business in Flint.
Bur was 17 and had lived near Prieur’s house at the time of her killing,
A DNA sample taken from Bur in the months after the crime remained in storage until 2021, when a Michigan State Police Crime Lab used more advanced techniques than what existed in 1997 to link him to samples taken from the murder scene.
