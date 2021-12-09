Madrigal performance
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids High School choir and drama students present “A Very Enchanted Madrigal” at 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the school.
Cost is $25 per person and includes dinner. Face masks are required, unless eating. Contact: 231-264-8108; rstow@erschools.com.
Christmas Cookie Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Women’s Club hosts its annual Christmas Cookie Sale beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 11 at Peninsula Township Hall. Holiday cookies, truffles, candies and quick breads are available until sold out — usually around noon.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Enter to win five boxes of five dozen decorated sugar cookies, holiday cookies and truffles.
Cookies are $10 per pound. Pay with cash, check or credit card. Decorated containers are provided.
Cookie sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Christmas Cookie Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11 in the gym at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Shoppers can select treats from Germany, Denmark, Russia and other places. Traditional and decorated cookies are available.
Email Diane at dford1050@gmail.com to request special orders. More information: 231-499-9259.
Holiday Craft Market
TRAVERSE CITY — West Bay Handmade presents the Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Middlecoast Brewing.
Gift items, crafts, décor and more are available to purchase.
Cookie sale
BEULAH — Friends of the Darcy Library hosts its annual Christmas cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Beulah Trailhead Building.
Cookies are $7 per pound, and customers may select their varieties and amounts. Proceeds support library programs and media budget.
Volunteers are needed to bake cookies and work at the event. Call 231-882-4037 if interested in helping.
Meet the senator
CADILLAC — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts office hours with residents of the 35th District at 9 a.m. Dec. 13 at Cadillac Chamber of Commerce and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Missaukee County Annex Building in Lake City.
Residents may express opinions or concerns about state government or issues. Contact: 855-347-8035.
Book discussions
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Queer Tales and Books and Brewskis book clubs are not meeting in December. Discussions resume in January.
Questions: ask@tadl.org.
