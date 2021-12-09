Madrigal performance

ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids High School choir and drama students present “A Very Enchanted Madrigal” at 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the school.

Cost is $25 per person and includes dinner. Face masks are required, unless eating. Contact: 231-264-8108; rstow@erschools.com.

Christmas Cookie Sale

TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Women’s Club hosts its annual Christmas Cookie Sale beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 11 at Peninsula Township Hall. Holiday cookies, truffles, candies and quick breads are available until sold out — usually around noon.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Enter to win five boxes of five dozen decorated sugar cookies, holiday cookies and truffles.

Cookies are $10 per pound. Pay with cash, check or credit card. Decorated containers are provided.

Cookie sale

TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Christmas Cookie Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11 in the gym at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Shoppers can select treats from Germany, Denmark, Russia and other places. Traditional and decorated cookies are available.

Email Diane at dford1050@gmail.com to request special orders. More information: 231-499-9259.

Holiday Craft Market

TRAVERSE CITY — West Bay Handmade presents the Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Middlecoast Brewing.

Gift items, crafts, décor and more are available to purchase.

Cookie sale

BEULAH — Friends of the Darcy Library hosts its annual Christmas cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Beulah Trailhead Building.

Cookies are $7 per pound, and customers may select their varieties and amounts. Proceeds support library programs and media budget.

Volunteers are needed to bake cookies and work at the event. Call 231-882-4037 if interested in helping.

Meet the senator

CADILLAC — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts office hours with residents of the 35th District at 9 a.m. Dec. 13 at Cadillac Chamber of Commerce and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Missaukee County Annex Building in Lake City.

Residents may express opinions or concerns about state government or issues. Contact: 855-347-8035.

Book discussions

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Queer Tales and Books and Brewskis book clubs are not meeting in December. Discussions resume in January.

Questions: ask@tadl.org.

