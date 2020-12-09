Influenza vaccines
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department highlights National Influenza Vaccination Week through Dec. 12. People ages six months and older are encouraged to receive a flu shot to help reduce hospitalizations and illness spreading during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health department offers immunization services by appointment. The facility is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Financial assistance is available. Contact: 231-995-6131.
Holiday at the lighthouse
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum offers free admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9, 12, 18, 20, 22-23. Celebrate the holiday and view the lighthouse’s old-fashioned decorations. The gift shop is also open.
Virtual Santa visits
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Mall offers virtual visits with Santa daily through the New Year. Families can see Santa, listen to a story by him or Mrs. Claus and watch a personalized message from Santa to the children. Prices vary. Tickets are available at jinglering.com.
Holiday discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club’s annual holiday celebration occurs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 via telephone. The group discusses holiday memories and future plans. Attendees are encouraged to wear a holiday sweater. The phone number and code are provided after registering through munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub. More details: 231-935-6380.
Food safety webinars
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers “Investigating Food with Science: The Science Behind Food Safety” at 4 p.m. Dec. 9. This free kid-friendly program covers making a bird feeder. Kids can make candy cane ornaments Dec. 16.
Another food safety training session goes from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10. Learn about Michigan Cottage Food Law, which allows residents to store and make some food in unlicensed home kitchens.
Both events occur through Zoom. Questions: jorda136@msu.edu.
Conservation meeting
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim Conservation District hosts its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 via the Zoom application. Learn about the organization’s 2020 activity and hear reports from staff and comments from board members. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEvc-yorzIiHd1nPLEpozrmVCXYYBsfgPhY.
Cookie order due Dec. 9
TRAVERSE CITY — Trinity Lutheran Church accepts order for its Christmas Cookie Sale through Dec. 9. Variety packs of 28 cookies are available. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com by credit card or with cash or a check during curbside pickup Dec. 12. Contact: charalutes@gmail.com or 231-631-1880.
Toy, food collections
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post host the “Stuff A Blue Goose” event from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Walmart. People may drop off new, unopened toys and nonperishable food items for Single MOMM.
Troopers from the Manistee Detachment host a collection from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Victorian City Car Port in Manistee. Items support Echo His Love, a nonprofit serving Manistee and Benzie counties.
Gaylord Post troopers collect items for Toys for Tots and food for the Salvation Army from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Walmart in Petoskey.
