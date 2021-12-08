Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — An evening of jazz begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Grand Traverse Circuit. The show features the Bill Sears Quartet with pianist Steve Talaga, bassist Jack Dryden and drummer Tim Froncek.
Enjoy wine from Chateau Chantal and food from the Good Bowl. A $10 donation is suggested. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and face masks are required.
‘The Nutcracker’ performances
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division presents in-person performances of “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12 in Corson Auditorium.
All attendees must wear face masks during the show. Prices are $32 for adults, $14 for students. Find seats for the ballet at tickets.interlochen.org.
‘Enchanted April’ performances
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Players perform the comedy/drama “Enchanted April” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 at Glen Lake Church.
Admission is free; donations are accepted. Refreshments are served.
Playgroups continue
LAKE ANN — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start host playgroup gatherings from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 and 31 at the United Methodist Church. Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger.
Developmental activities and a snack are included. Register at bit.ly/PlayLakeAnn.
Military dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan
Chapter of the Military
Officers Association of
America hosts its Chri-
stmas Gala and Scholarship Awards dinner at 6 p.m.
Dec. 10 at Park Place Hotel. Guest speaker is NMC President Nick Nissley.
All retired, active, former, reservist and National Guard officers are invited. Reservations: 231-642-1201 or mebmd11@gmail.com.
Holiday show
LUDINGTON — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series presents “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Radiant Church.
The show features musicians from the Verve Pipe, Brena, Groove 101 and many others.
The musical includes music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dolly Parton and Stevie Wonder.
Admission is $25 per adult, $20 for seniors and $15 for kids under 18. Box office: 231-843-5507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.