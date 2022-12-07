‘A Norwegian Christmas’ talk
BENZONIA — Sharon Ericksen McKinley shares “A Norwegian Christmas” at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Mills Community House.
The Frankfort resident discusses Norwegian holiday traditions. This Benzonia Academy Lecture is hosted by the Benzie Area Historical Society.
Trivia Night fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Trivia Night benefits Elk Rapids Project Graduation at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn.
Teams of six players or fewer may participate. Cost is $10 per person.
‘A Christmas Carol’ on stage
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players presents “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at Glen Lake Church.
The show is in a reader’s theater format. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Refreshments are served. More details: 231-409-4421.
Free virtual program
DETROIT — Gesher Human Services offers the Financial Friday: Food and Finances program at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 via Zoom.
Discussion topics include using a list for grocery shopping, food storage, finding coupons and more. Families may sign up for free via the events page at geshermi.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’ readings
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents Drew Gibson and Don Kuehlhorn present free readings of “A Christmas Carol” this month.
They perform at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Suttons Bay, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Grace Episcopal Church in Traverse City, 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Traverse Area District Library- Main Branch and 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Arts for All in Traverse City.
SwingShift finale
TRAVERSE CITY — The SwingShift and The Stars: Grandest Finale begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at City Opera House.
The evening features dinner, dancing and performances from past and current participants. Balcony seats are $100 per person; table seats are $150 each.
Artist reception
ELK RAPIDS — The “Gift of a Lifetime” exhibition opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Twisted Fish Gallery.
Archival prints and matted originals from Joani Braun’s collected works are available to purchase. Proceeds are donated to art education in Elk Rapids.
Holiday open house
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society invites community members to its annual holiday open house from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the museum.
Kurt Zimmerle speaks about his ornament collection at 7 p.m. The evening also features violinist Clare Sullivan and cellist Marga Eickholt. Refreshments are served.
Christmas dinner offered
ELK RAPIDS — The DAM Shop accepts order for Christmas dinner until Dec. 15.
Menu includes an appetizer, salad, soup, ham, potatoes, vegetable, rolls and dessert for four to six people. The meal is $200; personal plates are $35.
Order pickup is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at the eatery. Contact: 231-498-5855.
Free HIV testing
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 offers free HIV testing throughout the year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 13-64 is tested for HIV, which cause AIDS.
Services are confidential and financial assistance is available. Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment at a DHD No. 10 office. Order an at-home test kit at dhd10.org/hivtest.
