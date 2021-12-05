Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts hands-on activities for preschool and elementary students and their families this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab begins at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Combine holiday items on a laminating sheet to make ornaments for a tree or a suncatcher for a window.
Storytime Adventures starts at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 10. Hear the tales “That’s Not My Reindeer” and “That’s Not My Snowman” by Fiona Watt. Museum admission is $7 per person. Sign up at glcm.org.
Gift challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle will be matched up to $30,000 during Matching Mondays: Dec. 6, 13 and 20.
Donate at a Red Kettle, an online Red Kettle or at the Salvation Army off Barlow Street. All proceeds from the campaign stay in the community.
Donation collection
MANISTEE — Michigan State Police troopers host a “Stuff A Blue Goose” event from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Victorian City Car Port.
They are collecting new, unopened toys and nonperishable food items to support Echo His Love, a nonprofit working in Manistee and Benzie counties.
WWII lecture
BENZONIA — Traverse Area Historical Society Vice President Brian McCall presents “Christmas 1944: The Last One of the Second World War” at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 via Zoom.
This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, offered by the Benzie Area Historical Society.
Holiday Bazaar
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents the Holiday Bazaar from Dec. 10-23 at its Petoskey location. Shop for handmade gifts made by area artists, including home décor, soaps, paper goods and accessories.
Art kit giveaway
INTERLOCHEN — artBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, hosts a Christmas Art Kit Giveaway. Grand Traverse County families are eligible to participate if they are in financial need and have a child under 12 with a disability at home.
Send artBright a Facebook message with the reasons for requesting a kit, the age of the child and what type of materials they would enjoy. Pick up the kits from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10.
Hot Club performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Hot Club of San Francisco performs the “Cool Yule” holiday show at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at City Opera House. Tickets are $15 for students. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Toys for Tots collectionELK RAPIDS — Edward Jones is a Toys for Tots collection site through Dec. 11. Bring new, unwrapped toys to 100 River St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. All items stay in Antrim County. More information: 231-264-9433.
