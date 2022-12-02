Arts and crafts
LAKE LEELANAU — The 10th Annual Lake Leelanau Provemont Holiday Arts and Crafts Show runs Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 pm at St. Mary’s School at 303 St. Mary St. The show, sponsored by the Lake Leelanau Community Association, features artwork and crafts from more than 50 Michigan artisans, plus local food vendor booths. Local 4-H leaders will offer fun 4-H giveaways, card making and several easy craft kits to make with children or grandchildren. Proceeds benefit Lake Leelanau beautification.
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with officers
GRAND RAPIDS — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.
Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids’ home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city’s police department said.
He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.
Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a “running gun battle.”
The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.
The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.
Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
Priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests
DEWITT — A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese.
The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general’s office said.
Rosenberg, 70, was director of the St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt for six years until he retired from active ministry in 2021.
He’s accused of stealing approximately $830,000 from three priests who lived at the center and using the money to fund his own foundation, prosecutors said.
A message seeking comment was sent to Rosenberg’s attorney.
“These charges are deeply disturbing and our prayers go out to all involved, in particular to the alleged victims,” diocese spokesman David Kerr said.
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP — A rap video titled “In Dis Cell” appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.
The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.
Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it’s “incredibly dangerous” to have wireless phones inside a prison “especially with the capability of getting onto the internet.” He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.
Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.
