High school fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Flap Jack Shack, Apache Trout Grill, the Omelette Shoppe and Boone’s Prime Time Pub host a fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Fifteen percent of all food and drink purchases support Traverse City High School. Diners must present a flyer when paying for their takeout order.
Police fatally shoot suspected gunman
DETROIT — Police killed a gunman during a shootout early Tuesday who was suspected of fatally shooting a woman over a child-custody issue and firing shots at a Detroit police station, authorities said.
Members of the department’s Special Response Team approached the 28-year-old man about 7 a.m. as he sat holding an AR-15 rifle in an SUV in a parking lot on the city’s east side, Chief James Craig said.
“As the officers said, ‘let me see your hands,’ he shook his head negative, Craig told reporters. ”And there was an exchange of gunfire between this subject and several of the SRT officers.”
No officers were wounded in the shootout.
The man is believed to have killed the 28-year-old the mother of his child late Monday on Detroit’s west side, Craig said. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released, but a text from the man to her family read that he was going to kill her if his child was taken, Craig said.
About 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, the man drove to the 5th Police Precinct and fired four shots from a rifle at the building, Craig said. At least one shot penetrated bulletproof glass in a vestibule.
The man drove away and shot out the window of a police car before pulling into a parking lot, where the Special Response Team responded. Police were trying to determine why he went to the 5th Precinct.
No one was injured at the precinct, but an officer in the police car had cuts from broken glass, police said.
Couple married 47 years, dies of COVID seconds apart
JACKSON — A Michigan couple who was married for nearly 50 years died seconds apart from the coronavirus.
The couple died Nov. 24 in Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson. Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent a week at the hospital after getting sick with COVID-19.
“The time on both of their death certificates is 4:23 p.m., because (the difference) was too close to call,” said their daughter Joanna Sisk. “It’s like they met right after they died and went up to heaven together.”
Sisk said her mother visited a doctor two weeks ago after “feeling poorly.” The doctor sent her home and told her to “take care of herself and stay in place.”
“When she went back home, my dad ended up getting it,” she said.
The couple got progressively sicker and on Nov. 17 took an ambulance to the hospital.
The couple was cremated, and a future service is being planned.
