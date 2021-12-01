Wednesday basketry
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at Helena Township Community Center. Materials are $5. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
December display
ALDEN — Bill Schieber’s leather artwork is displayed through Dec. 30 at Alden District Library.
Holiday art fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts the Merry Marketplace from Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. More than 20 artists offer demonstrations, workshops and items for sale.
Hours: from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. crookedtree.org
Comedy performances
TRAVERSE CITY — The comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” is staged at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4 at Old Town Playhouse.
Attendees must wear face masks. Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth under 18. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Michigan film premiere
SUTTONS BAY — The teen musical “Best Summer Ever” premieres in Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Bay Community Theatre. Lucy Queen, a 2018 Suttons Bay High School graduate, plays a role in the movie.
Find tickets at thebaytheatre.com.
Super Science Saturday
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School’s FIRST Robotics team presents Super Science Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1150 Milliken Drive.
Activities include slime making, marshmallow cannons and elephant toothpaste. Retired astronaut Greg Johnson plans to attend. Newton’s Road sponsors this event.
Kids activities
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts weekly interactive play for kids in December. Baby Time starts at 10 a.m. Fridays, Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Tot Time (ages 2-4) occurs at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Baby Time is canceled Dec. 24 because of the holiday.
Service award nominations
LANSING — Michigan Community Service Commission encourages Michiganders to submit nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
This year, the awards recognize organizations, businesses and individuals who supported food and health resources, education and youth, seniors and more during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nominations are due Dec. 3 at miheroesproject.org.
Charities receive grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Country Club prese-
nted grants to eight local
children’s charities. The
club collected $50,000 in donations for any eagle achieved on the golf course through Oct. 1.
This year’s Eagles for Children program supports Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Kids on the Go, Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Traverse Symphony Orchestra, Boots for Kids and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
The country club plans to host Eagles for Children next year, beginning May 1.
