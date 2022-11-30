Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy conditions and snow showers. High around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.