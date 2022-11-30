Toy collection
GAYLORD — The Michigan DNR hosts a toy collection from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Jay’s Sporting Goods.
DNR conservation officers aim to fill their truck with new, packaged toys for Gaylord Toys for Tots.
Winter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Manitou Winds presents “Winter Songs and Carols” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Grace Episcopal Church. The free concert features traditional carols and original compositions. Donations support the church’s Community Lunch program.
Holiday show
MANISTEE — West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series presents “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular Reunion” at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
Tickets: westshore.edu/performingarts or 231-843-5507.
Opera house show
CHEBOYGAN — Artist and Producer Helen Welch presents “A Carpenters Christmas” at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and veterans and $10 for students at theoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Holiday music show
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts hosts a free holiday concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The show features the Sunrise Ringers. A reception follows.
Choir concert
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Community Choir presents its annual holiday concert “The Joy of Giving” at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Bellaire High School.
A free-will offering is collected for the Susie Hutchings Memorial Scholarship Fund. This provides partial scholarships for youth looking to further their musical education and experiences.
Knitting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 13 at Interlochen Public Library. People may work on a project.
Winter hike
ARCADIA — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy offers the Greens of December Hike from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Arcadia Dunes. Volunteer Mike Grahl leads a 2-mile winter hike along the Chestnut Loop.
Bring a snack, snowshoes and water. Another hike is from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11 along Baldy Trails at Arcadia Dunes. Questions: info@gtrlc.org; 231-929-7911.
Mitten Tree collection
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library collects handmade or new mittens, gloves, scarves and hats for the Holiday Mitten Tree.
Drop off donations during regular library hours. More details: 231-276-6767.
Recycling survey open
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents may provide input on recycling access and infrastructure through an online survey.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy funds the survey with a grant, and Networks Northwest manages the survey.
Comments are needed from residents of Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. The survey is open until Dec. 22 at https://bit.ly/3ELIdWI.
Visitors bureau receives grant
CADILLAC — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development provided a $48,000 grant to the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau.
Funds aim to support the Cadillac Area ORV Initiative to “showcase Wexford County as a year-round ORV destination,” according to a release. The visitors bureau brings $52,000 to the project, which will include mapping, signs and marketing of the 120 miles of off-road vehicle trails in the area. Way-finding materials are expected to be installed next summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.