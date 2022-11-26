Ironman watch party
TRAVERSE CITY — Tri Again Fitness will host an Ironman World Championship watch party from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at CenterPointe Office and Marina Complex.
Viewers can watch the triathlon and learn about Tri Again Fitness Tri Club, the Ironman TriClub Program, bike insurance and more. McLain Cycle will display bikes, and refreshments will be provided by Bluewater Bike Insurance.
Register at https://bit.ly/3tF9sgH.
