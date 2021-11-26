Equipment, clothes sale
BELLAIRE — Antrim Ski Academy hosts its annual ski and snowboard equipment and clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Lakeview Hotel at Shanty Creek. New and used winter coats, hats, gloves and other items are available.
Proceeds benefit Great North Academy (Elk Rapids/ St. Francis/ Central Lake/ Grand Traverse Academy) High School Ski Team and Antrim Ski Academy lessons. More information: 231-676-2493.
Online auction
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library sponsors the Arts and Crafts Online Auction from Nov. 29 through 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Local artists offer their items for bidding. All proceeds support library programs. bellairelibrary.org
Book club
INTERLOCHEN — A book club gathers at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell. Sign up and check out the book at the library.
Author talk
BEULAH — Local author Bob Downes presents “First Contact: When the Indians and Europeans First Met” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Darcy Library. Signed copies of his new historical novel “The Wolf and The Willow” are available.
Theater open house
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village hosts a community theater open house and cast party from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Celebrate the cast and crew from 2021 and get details on next year’s shows.
RSVP: jomarieleone2661@gmail.com; 989-915-0879.
