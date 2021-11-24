Community drives
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union hosts a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Front Street branch. All attempting donors receive a $15 e-certificate. Sign up at versiti.org/mi or call 866.MI-BLOOD.
Bring nonperishable food items to support the Father Fred Foundation.
Bed Parade returns
GLEN ARBOR — The Bed Parade resumes at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Pine Cone. Participants may decorate a bed on wheels and roll it down Western Avenue to the post office. Everyone may join. Becky Thatcher Designs organizes this event.
Festival of Trees
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Museum hosts the Festival of Trees from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 26, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28.
Volunteers decorated more than 100 real and artificial trees and wreaths as well as tables with and without live greenery. Items are displayed inside the museum and in the pavilion behind the museum.
A photo of each item and bidding are available at benziehabitat.org. On Sunday the highest bidder for each decorated item wins a tree, wreath or table decoration.
Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County. A portion of door donations from the three-day event benefit Benzie Area Historical Society.
Student showcase
FRANKFORT — Interlochen Arts Academy Contemporary Music department students perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Garden Theater. The event features students from jazz, popular music, music production and singer-songwriter programs.
Tickets are $20 through the theater website. Contact: 231-352-7561.
Craft fair
FRANKFORT — The Holly Berry Arts and Crafts Fair goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Frankfort High School. Admission is $2 per attendee. Horse-drawn wagon rides are available from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact: 231-352-7251.
Winter Gear Drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency accepts items for its Winter Gear Drive through Dec. 13. Drop off new hats, gloves, socks and scarves to 3963 Three Mile Road.
Resident honored
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Cancer Society Voices of Hope program honors Traverse City resident Diane Denoyer. Denoyer will be featured in a 2022 calendar of 14 Voices of Hope members nationwide. The program includes cancer survivors and caregivers who share their stories. Proceeds from calendar sales support the American Cancer Society.
Libraries get grants
LANSING — The Library of Michigan recently announced recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act grants for the 2021-22 fiscal year. APRA funds aim to help library communities respond to pandemic needs and related economic needs. Twenty-four proposals were approved, totaling $4,004,730.
A $26,637 equipment grant goes to Bellaire Public Library for its outdoor expanded Wi-Fi and device charging tables. Kalkaska County Library received a $33,500 award for the Downtown Kalkaska Wireless Project.
Senator recognized
LANSING — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, was recently honored as Legislator of the Year by a couple of organizations.
Michigan School Counselors Association recognized Schmidt for supporting Michigan K-12 schools as well as school counselors and student mental health. Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance honored the senator for promoting land and water trails in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
