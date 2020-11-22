Ministry fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Keys to Freedom Ministries hosts its first “Key-A-Thon” from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Hear testimonies from the ministry on WLJN 89.9 FM. Financial gifts support rent scholarships, chaplain fund, financial needs for incarcerated persons, transportation assistance, food, clothes, kids’ Christmas presents and the new jail library. Radio station call center: 231-946-1400.
Lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The northbound lane of Cass Street from Dendrinos Drive to 17th Street is closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24. C.C. Power, LLC performs work on behalf of Traverse City Light & Power. Motorists are asked to take a different route to reduce congestion and delays, if possible. Questions: 231-932-4554.
TCAPS receives $30,000 donation
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently obtained a $30,000 donation from local nonprofit Step Up Northern Michigan to support the Students in Transition Empowerment Program. Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund supplied $15,000 of this donation. STEP provides free education services to students ages 3-20 who are without fixed, adequate housing or experience homelessness.
