Holiday concert
WILLIAMSBURG — Red Wings Organist Dave Calendine presents Christmas songs at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Music House Museum. Price is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Mindfulness retreat
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Psychiatric Services offers “A Day of Silence, Gratitude and Heartfulness” from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at Whispering Waters Retreat Center and Bed and Breakfast.
Participants must receive their COVID-19 vaccinations prior to attending. Sign up at mindfulnesstc.com. Contact: 231-935-0355.
Volunteers needed
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library aims to host an “Artisan Silent Auction” in the first week of December. They seek donations from local artists and volunteers to help organize this event. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Scholarship fundraiser
CEDAR — The Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund accepts bids in its second annual “Thanks for Giving” online fundraiser. Auction items include gift certificates, vacation packages, golf, holiday gift items and more.
This virtual event occurs instead of the in-person dinner and dance benefit. Proceeds help fund student scholarships. Bidding closes on some items starting at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at fleiseducation.com.
Leadership training series
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation invites local leaders to apply to participate in the 2022 Leadership Learning Lab through Dec. 1.
LLL is a year-long training program for nonprofit, business, tribal and government leaders. It is a collaboration between Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the Frey Foundation, and 10 northern Lower Michigan community foundations. Questions: 231-723-7269. rotarycharities.org/apply-lll.
Game supports ranch
TRAVERSE CITY — Student Senate members from Traverse City West and Central High schools recently presented $10,760 to Reining Liberty Ranch. The funds will be used to continue programs for veterans and start a mentoring program for kids and veterans.
Student Senate members sold T-shirts ahead of the Traverse City Patriot Game in September. They selected the ranch as the recipient of the proceeds.
Poster winner announced
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club presented $50 to Andrea Brilley for her winning peace poster entry. The club coordinated the contest with East Jordan Middle School. This year’s theme was “We Are All Connected.” Her poster will be displayed during the Lion’s District Convention in April at Boyne Mountain.
Veteran receives home
GAYLORD — U.S. Army veteran Jonathan Turnbull, of Gaylord, and his wife Samantha recently received a home on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
The Home Depot Foundation partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to provide a mortgage-free, custom-built smart home through the Operation Surprise campaign.
