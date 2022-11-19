Simply Give program
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer aims to donate one meal to Simply Give food pantries for each purchase from Nov. 20-26 that includes a Meijer brand, Frederik’s by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer or Purple Cow food item.
Customers can also participate by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card in store or with their online order. These cards are converted into food-only gift cards and distributed to area food pantries. Meijer plans to double match cards purchased Dec. 17.
