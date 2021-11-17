Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are invited.
Camera club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Camera Club gathers at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. Local photojournalist John Russell shares work from his first book of 50 years of images captured while on assignment in northern Michigan. Questions: 231-883-1588.
Comedy performances
TRAVERSE CITY — The comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” is staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20, 26-27 and Dec. 2-4 at Old Town Playhouse. Matinees begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 and 28.
Attendees must wear face masks. Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth under 18. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Make-and- take activity
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens may drop in from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Rock painting kits are provided while supplies last.
Art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the second annual “Tree of Art and Small Gift Show” Nov. 19 through Jan. 1. Artists submitted small objects to display and sell.
YAC seeks members
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts applications for Youth Advisory Council membership. Students recommend grants from the foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund. They also provide leadership, learn about philanthropy and serve their community.
This year the YAC seeks members from Bear Lake High School, Brethren High School, CASMAN Academy, Manistee Catholic Central School, Manistee High School, Onekama High School, Manistee Great Lakes Virtual Academy and home-schooled high school students residing in Manistee County.
Applications are due Nov. 19 at manisteefoundation.org. Questions: hannah@manisteefoundation.org or 231-723-7269.
Genealogy meeting
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society hosts its final meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Kalkaska County Library. Meetings resume March 19. Questions: 231-258-9265.
Light parade marchersTRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan, Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay and 5toONE kick off their first march Nov. 20 during the Light Parade.
The organizations are seeking families to march with their “Books Light Up Our Lives” float. Families can register at https://bit.ly/3niiHkt.
Orchestra concert
LUDINGTON — The Michigan Mandolin Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10 via Eventbrite.com or $15 at the door.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Cole Simon, of Traverse City, hosts a fundraiser for Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. Simon aims to raise $1,000 and send hair to the nonprofit.
Simon plans to shave his head if the fundraiser collects $1,000 before 2022. Local stylist Meg Franklin-Judd of Twisted Hair will cut his hair.
The organization provides Michigan children with wigs at no cost to their families. Funds supplement manufacturing costs.
Donate at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=T7FAHMN4ZKFGU. Select “Cole Simon” in the drop-down menu.
