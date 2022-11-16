Camera club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Camera Club gathers at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Presbyterian Church.
The presentation is on Vada Color, a local printing company. Information: tcphoto@aol.com.
Felony murder charge added in pickup truck bed body case
MOUNT CLEMENS — Prosecutors on Tuesday added a felony murder charge to the counts a teenager is facing in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.
Stephen Freeman, 19, of Lexington already was facing charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual.
The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Oct. 27 following a minor collision in which Freeman fled the scene after crashing the pickup, Roseville police have said.
Freeman allegedly had entered her home through a window, and when she arrived home an altercation ensued resulting in her death, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Officials have not said how she died.
It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.
Freeman remains in custody and a judge revoked his bond, prosecutors said.
Police chief suspends 3 after fatal shooting
DETROIT — Detroit’s police chief has suspended two officers and a supervisor following last week’s fatal police shooting of a woman who struggled with an officer for a gun after she allegedly assaulted her young son and mother.
Detroit Police Chief James White said Monday he will recommend to the city’s Board of Police Commissioners that all three be suspended without pay. He also directed the Office of Professional Development to determine if the supervisor should be considered for a reduction in rank.
White took the steps after the woman became the second person apparently suffering from mental illness to be shot to death by Detroit police in just over a month.
The woman’s mother had called 911 twice last Thursday and said her daughter had struck her and her grandson, was armed with a knife and a bat and had access to a gun, White said last Friday.
The woman, whose mother said she suffered from schizophrenia, was in a home on Detroit’s west side with two young children when officers rushed in and she began struggling over a gun with one officer, he said. The three other officers fired four rounds at the woman, who did not fire the gun.
White said one of the suspended officers fired his weapon during the alleged struggle.
