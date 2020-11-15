Office closures
TRAVERSE CITY — Some Grand Traverse County buildings are closed to unscheduled public access from Nov. 16-30.
Closures include the Governmental Center, Public Services Building and Commission on Aging.
Services are available by phone and online. Scheduled appointments also continue.
Board meeting canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners scrapped the Nov. 18 meeting at the Governmental Center.
The next meeting is set to begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 2. A current schedule of all county meetings is available at grandtraverse.org.
Cookie pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — Orders are accepted for the annual Trinity Lutheran Christmas Cookies program. Packs include a variety of 28 cookies.
Curbside pickup is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the church.
Purchase through mynorthtickets.com, or bring cash or check to the church. Questions: 231-631-1880; charalutes@gmail.com.
Toys for Tots collection
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union hosts a Toys for Tots drive at the East Front Street and South Airport Road branches until Dec. 14.
Bring new, unwrapped toys for children in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
