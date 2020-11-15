Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.