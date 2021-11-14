International forums
TRAVERSE CITY — The International Affairs Forum and the National Writers Series host events featuring authorities in their field.
Anthony Wayne speaks at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 via Zoom and at City Opera House. Wayne presents on the economic forces, international policies, drug trafficking and corruption that lead to mass migration from Central America to Mexico and the U.S. He was ambassador to Mexico from 2011-15. Find tickets through the IAF or City Opera House website.
Bestselling author and international journalist Omar El Akkad speaks about his text “What Strange Paradise” at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. He examines the global refugee crisis through the lens of children. Find tickets through the NWS website.
NMC walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can join NMC students for the Walk for Health and Housing at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Great Lakes campus. The walk is part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Goodwill Northern Michigan Street Outreach Coordinator Ryan Hannon leads the annual walk and highlights stories of homelessness along the downtown route. Service providers, police and other officials are present.
Blue Star Mothers membership
TRAVERSE CITY — Blue Star Mothers of America is comprised of women whose sons or daughters currently or previously served in any military branch. Members participate in Wreaths Across America, host community events and volunteer with and support veterans and their families.
Military moms are invited to the local Blue Star Moms Western Waters 187 meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Contact: president.deptmi@bluestarmothers.us.
