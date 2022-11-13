Letters to Santa
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the Letters to Santa event starting Nov. 14. Kids can obtain a kit from participating local businesses and return their letters to Santa’s mailbox outside of Bahle’s by Dec. 22.
Letters are sent to the North Pole, and kids may receive a personalized response in the mail.
Kids’ book available
MANISTEE — Local author Tricia Frey wrote the children’s book “Sheldon’s Journey: The Story of A Sweet-Natured Dog in Search of His True Home.”
Meet the author and purchased the signed text from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18 at Happy Owl Book Shop in Manistee and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Christmas in Onekama Craft Show at Onekama School.
‘The SpongeBob Musical’
TRAVERSE CITY — “The SpongeBob Musical” opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 10 at Old Town Playhouse.
Other 7:30 p.m. performances: Nov. 19 and 25-26 and Dec. 1-3 and 8-10. Shows begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4. Box office: 231-947-2210; tickets@oldtownplayhouse.com.
DEI grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded $17,500 from its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund.
Fall 2022 DEI Fund grant partners: Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Autism Alliance of Michigan, Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, Kids on the Go Traverse City, Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, Suttons Bay Public Schools and Up North Pride.
Testing clinics
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 continues COVID-19 testing clinics with HONU Management.
Obtain a test at these locations:
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Kirtland Community College in Grayling
- 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Sundays at DHD No. 10 in Kalkaska
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Manistee County Council on Aging
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Safe Harbor Credit Union in Ludington
- noon to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at DHD No. 10 in Cadillac
