Battle of the Books registration
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series invites teams to sign up for Battle of the Books starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 13. Participants must register by 10 p.m. Nov. 18.
The program is open to fourth and fifth graders attending school or living within Grand Traverse County, Leelanau County and Benzie County or the TCAPS, Elk Rapids, Forest Area Schools districts. An adult coach is also needed. battleofthebooksgt.com
Returnable collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse (NAMI) collects returnable cans and bottles starting at noon Nov. 13 at Family Fare on Eighth St. All funds stay local to help families and individuals with mental health challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.